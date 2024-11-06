Experience a night of musical mastery at the Imperial Valley Symphony

The orchestra concert will feature Beethoven's epic Triple Concerto and Dvořák's iconic Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Symphony is taking place Saturday Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School.

Doctor Matthew Busse, Director of Orchestras and Fine Arts Department Chair at Southwest High School invites all of the Desert Southwest to attend the concert and witness masterpieces come to life in a performance of unparalleled excellence.

"We have two major pieces that we're going to be performing. Number one is Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, also known as the New World Symphony. Most people, when they hear it, will go, yes, I recognize that piece, but they may not know it's Dvořák,"explains Busse. "The other piece that is really fascinating is we're doing the Beethoven Triple Concerto, that which was written for solo piano, cello and violin."

Busse will be playing the piano and joined by two guests Randall Brinton from San Diego and Peter Coe, one of Dr. Busse's former students from Southwest. Current students of his also will be a part of the concert.

"I have a lot of my chamber orchestra students join us, and they will be performing with the symphony as well. That's part of our regular symphony. I do have students," says Dr. Busse.

Dr. Busse says the mission of the Imperial Valley Orchestra is to enrich, inspire and transform lives through music, community engagement and education.

"First of all, it's a community orchestra, and it's based in Imperial Valley and we invite all musicians. A lot of our adult members are also teachers, music teachers in Imperial Valley, as well as some students, college students, even anybody from Yuma or San Diego that would like to join our orchestra, feel free to do so."

Busse says they rehearse every Wednesday night starting at 6 p.m. at Southwest High School.

Tickets are $15 for those interested in tickets to the IV Symphony. K-12 students are free.