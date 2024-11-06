Democrat wins key US House seat in Ohio while 2 other incumbents defend their seats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats have won a key congressional seat and are defending two others in Ohio. Twenty-one-term U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history, declared victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin, a Trump-endorsed Republican, early Wednesday. However, The Associated Press had not yet called a winner in the 9th Congressional District. First-term Democrat Emilia Sykes remained in a tight race against Republican Kevin Coughlin, an ex-state lawmaker, in northeast Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. In southwest Ohio, incumbent Democrat Greg Landsman defeated Republican Orlando Sonza in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

