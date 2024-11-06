Celtics fans boo Warriors coach Kerr, let him know they didn’t like Tatum’s Olympic playing time

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr was reminded Wednesday during pregame introductions that Boston’s fans didn’t like his playing time for Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum at this past summer’s Paris Olympics.

Kerr was loudly booed after the Warriors’ starting lineup was introduced to the TD Garden crowd.

Tatum, on the gold medal winning team along with teammates Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, didn’t play either game against Serbia.

“I don’t give it a whole lot of thought other than I didn’t enjoy not playing Jayson against Serbia, not playing Joel (Embiid) against South Sudan,” Kerr said when asked if he had any regrets.

“Those are not fun decisions, but our guys were all amazing,” he said. “They committed to each other, they committed to winning the gold medal. They brought the gold home for their country.”

He seemed to expect the reaction when he was asked what’s the loudest he’s been booed.

“I don’t think anybody actually cared about me to boo me,” he said.

Tatum’s first basket came when he was fouled after hitting a jumper in front of the Warriors’ bench late in the opening quarter, bringing loud cheers.

Kerr said before the game that some fans might be cheering him, too.

“We’ll see how it goes tonight. I’m sure a lot of Celtics fans are going to cheer me for being part of Team USA, winning a gold medal for the country,” he said. “I’m a patriotic American. I love my country. Three Celtics on the team, who won a world championship, and two months later won a gold medal. Pretty incredible stuff.”

But, if they were, it was drowned out by loud boos.

