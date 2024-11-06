Baby girl and her mother among those lost in Spain’s catastrophic flooding

PAIPORTA, Spain (AP) — Jorge Tarazona is mourning the loss of his three-month-old niece and sister-in-law after they died in last week’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Spain. They were caught along with his brother in a traffic jam when the wave of water hit. His brother survived after he managed to get out of the car and cling to a fence. But his brother’s wife and their newborn child were found dead in the mangled vehicle. It’s unknown if these two are included in the official toll of the 217 confirmed dead. The fatalities are slowly ticking up, eight days after the deadliest floods in Spain this century.

