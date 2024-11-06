Abortion rights amendment’s passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates prevailed in ballot measures in seven states, but that doesn’t resolve the issue. In Missouri, advocates are already asking a court to throw out abortion bans and other laws. Another major takeaway from the election results is that abortion rights are popular with voters but that the success of ballot measures didn’t carry over to statewide Democratic candidates. The issue has been unsettled since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in 2022. It’s unclear what Donald Trump’s return to the White House will mean for the issue.

