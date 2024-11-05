Two Democratic leaders seek reelection in competitive races in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez is seeking a second term in New Mexico’s swing district along U.S. border in a rematch against the Republican he ousted in 2022. GOP nominee and former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell waged her fourth consecutive campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat in a district that stretches from Albuquerque to the border with Mexico. She lost in 2022 after Democratic state lawmakers redrew congressional boundaries to divvy up the politically conservative, oil-producing region among three districts. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, and a Herrell victory would complicate Democratic hopes to retake control.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.