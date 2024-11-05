Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno defeats incumbent US Sen. Sherrod Brown in key Ohio race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Bernie Moreno has defeated Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio with control of the Senate hanging in the balance. The Cleveland businessman will be the state’s first Latino senator. The $500 million contest was the most expensive Senate race this year and one of the most expensive in U.S. history. The win Tuesday marked another win former President Donald Trump, who backed Moreno. Moreno’s campaign had criticized Brown on immigration and transgender rights and tied him to the Biden administration’s border security policies.

