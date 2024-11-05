Trenton McLaughlin scores 27, Northern Arizona rolls past Park University Gilbert 100-49 in opener

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 27 points in Northern Arizona’s 100-49 victory over Park University Gilbert in a season opener on Monday night.

McLaughlin had six rebounds and five steals for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Ryan Abelman went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Marquis Mckinzy finished with 20 points to lead the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.