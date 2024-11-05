South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has charges against her dismissed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has had the charges against her dismissed, according to online court records. Watkins was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping on Aug. 31. She has been suspended from the women’s college basketball team since. There was no immediate update on her status with the team. The defending national champions opened the season Monday night with a 68-62 win over Michigan. South Carolina faces No. 9 N.C. State in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.