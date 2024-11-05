Republicans retain 3 open Indiana House seats and target another long held by Democrats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Republicans in Indiana retained three congressional seats without incumbents running in Tuesday’s election, while aiming to knock off a Democrat in the northwest part of the state. In the state’s 7th District, incumbent Andre Carson, the only other Democrat in the delegation, easily won reelection. Republican Jefferson Shreve, who ran unsuccessfully last year for Indianapolis mayor, defeated Democrat Cynthia Wirth on Tuesday for the seat vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Greg Pence. Pence is the older brother of the former vice president. Wirth challenged Pence for the seat in 2022. The GOP is targeting Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, who is seeking his third term in the 1st District.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.