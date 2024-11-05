Republicans again make gains on Texas-Mexico border and hang onto US House seat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas has won reelection as the GOP showed growing strength along the U.S.-Mexico border. De La Cruz centered her campaign on border security to again win over the predominately Latino and working-class electorate in her sprawling district that stretches from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley. She was on pace to win by an even larger margin than she did in 2022 in what was a rematch with Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo.

