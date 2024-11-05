Republican Ted Cruz of Texas wins a third term to the US Senate

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has won reelection in Texas to a third term after a campaign in which he criticized his Democratic challenger as too liberal. Cruz defeated U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, who tried to position himself as a moderate in the race. Allred leaned into his support for abortion rights and criticized Texas’ abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the nation. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in Texas in 30 years. Cruz hammered Allred on the campaign trail for his positions on immigration and transgender rights.

