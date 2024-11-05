North Dakota measures would end local property taxes and legalize recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters are deciding ballot measures to do away with the property tax, legalize recreational marijuana and to raise the bar for citizens to amend the state constitution. Voters will weigh five measures, including three from the Legislature and two initiatives. Perhaps the most high-profile Tuesday is a ballot initiative seeking to abolish local property taxes based on assessed value. It would require the state to fund replacement revenue for local governments, or more than $3 billion every two years. Voters in the conservative state also are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana after defeating a similar proposal twice in recent years.

