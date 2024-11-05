Nintendo reports lower profits as demand drops for its aging Switch console

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario franchise, says its profit fell 60% in the first half of the fiscal year, as demand waned for its Switch console, now in its eighth year since going on sale. Kyoto-based Nintendo reported Tuesday a 108.7 billion yen, or $715 million, profit for April-September, as sales slipped 34% from the previous year. More than 74% of its revenue came from overseas, according to Nintendo. Global Switch sales dropped to 4.7 million machines from 6.8 million units. Nintendo says its goal is still to sell a Switch to every individual, not just every household.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.