McBride and Whalen’s US House race sets the stage for a potentially historic outcome

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware voters are poised to make history as they pick the next occupant of Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House. Democrat state Sen. Sarah McBride would become the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress if she prevails over Republican businessman John Whalen III on Tuesday. McBride has significant advantages over Whalen in party registration numbers and campaign contributions. Whalen is a construction company owner and retired state trooper making his first bid for public office. As of mid-October, he reported raising less than $7,000 in campaign contributions. McBride, meanwhile, has established a national profile as an LGBTQ activist and raised more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions from around the country.

