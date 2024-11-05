Four likely tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports four likely tornadoes and possibly more in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported. Meteorologist Joe Sellars with the weather service in Tulsa said investigators are in Muskogee, Sequoyah and Adair counties in Oklahoma and Benton County, Arkansas, to confirm that tornadoes struck the areas Monday night. Sellars said there have been no deaths or serious injuries reported. The storms come a day after tornadoes injured at least 11 people in the Oklahoma City area in central Oklahoma.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.