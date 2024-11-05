Ex-Kansas AG Schmidt wins an open House seat for the GOP. Democratic Rep. Davids is reelected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas attorney general’s successful political comeback has kept an open U.S. House seat in Republican hands. But the GOP couldn’t oust the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation in Tuesday’s election. Republican Derek Schmidt defeated Democrat Nancy Boyda to capture the 2nd District seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. Schmidt narrowly lost the 2022 governor’s race as he was finishing up his three terms as attorney general. In the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids won a fourth term by defeating Republican doctor Prasanth Reddy. Republican Reps. Tracey Mann and Ron Estes also won reelection.

