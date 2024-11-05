Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two candidates in Virginia are competing to take over a U.S. House seat being vacated by an incumbent who’s planning to run for governor. Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman are facing off Tuesday for Virginia’s 7th District seat. The winner will succeed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is vacating her seat in favor of a gubernatorial bid next year. Down the coast, Republican U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans is trying to cement her hold in a district known to swing between candidates nominated by both parties. And in northern Virginia, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam and Republican Mike Clancy are competing for an open House seat to succeed Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

