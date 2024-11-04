Thousands rally again in Georgia to protest the Oct. 26 parliamentary election they say was rigged

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters rallied outside Georgia’s parliament for the second straight Monday to denounce the Oct. 26 election as illegitimate after the ruling party was declared the winner amid allegations of vote-rigging helped by Russia. The protesters demanded a new parliamentary election under international supervision and an investigation of the alleged ballot irregularities. Opposition leaders vowed to boycott sessions of parliament and hold regular protests until their demands are met. The opposition sees the ruling Georgian Dream Party as tilted toward Russia and bent on derailing Georgia’s aspirations to join the European Union. The protest proceeded under the watch of riot police, reflecting the simmering political tensions in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.