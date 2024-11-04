The winner of a North Carolina toss-up race could help decide who controls the US House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s only toss-up congressional district could help Republicans keep the U.S. House or Democrats take control of it. First-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis and GOP opponent Laurie Buckhout have been engaged in a fierce battle to win North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. It is one of the few competitive districts across the Southeast. The race has attracted millions of dollars from both parties. The district spans from Currituck County to a small portion of Granville County, in the northeastern part of the state.

