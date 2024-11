The death toll in Lebanon crosses 3,000 in the 13-month Israel-Hezbollah war, Health Ministry says

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 3,000 people have been killed during 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. At least 13,492 have been injured. Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza. Hezbollah and Hamas are both allied with Iran. The conflict dramatically escalated on Sept. 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on south and east Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, leaving hundreds dead and leading to the displacement of nearly 1.2 million people. Israel began a ground invasion of south Lebanon on Oct. 1.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.