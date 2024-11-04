The butchered remains of a dolphin were found on a New Jersey beach. Feds are investigating

ALLENHURST, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the butchered remains of a dolphin that were found on a New Jersey beach. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the remains of a common dolphin were found on the beach in Allenhurst on Wednesday. The dolphin appeared to have been butchered. It is not known if it was the same dolphin that was seen struggling in the surf a day before just a block from where the remains were found. The case is under investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement.

