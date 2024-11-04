South Korea and EU condemn North Korea’s reported troop dispatch to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top South Korean and European Union officials have strongly condemned North Korea’s reported troop dispatch to Russia. During a Monday meeting, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun and the EU’s visiting foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also agreed to work together to try to block deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korea’s alleged troop deployment threatens to expand the almost 3-year-long war. It is causing security jitters in South Korea, where many worry Russia might reward the North by giving it sophisticated weapons technology or offering a defense commitment in the event of a conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

