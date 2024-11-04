Russian rocket launches Iranian satellites into orbit as Moscow and Tehran expand ties

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket has blasted off successfully to carry a pair of Iranian satellites into orbit, a launch that reflected growing cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled on Tuesday from Vostochny launchpad in far eastern Russia and put its payload in a designated orbit nine minutes later. It carried two Russian Earth observation satellites and several dozen smaller satellites, including the two Iranian ones. Iran’s two satellites, named Kowsar and Hodhod, were the first launched on behalf of the country’s private sector. Tuesday’s launch comes as Russia and Iran have expanded ties in various spheres.

