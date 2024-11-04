Paul George set to make 76ers debut after missing 5 games because of knee injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George was set to make his Philadelphia 76ers debut Monday night against the Phoenix Suns are missing the first five games of the season because of a knee injury.

The nine-time All-Star injured his left knee during exhibition play. He was activated from the injured list Monday night.

“I think he feels good,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said before the game.

When asked about any restrictions on George’s playing time, Nurse said, “I think it’s more of the conditioning aspect, keeping his stints a little shorter. We’ll see how he is at halftime.”

The 34-year-old George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia after five seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.

As for center Joel Embiid, who also has not played due to a sore left knee, Nurse said, “He is doing a little bit better, making steps in the right direction.” The coach added that the 7-foot center will be re-evaluated Tuesday. Philadelphia’s next game is Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Without the two stars, the 76ers entered Monday 1-4.

