New Yorkers may change their constitution to ban discrimination over ‘pregnancy outcomes’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An amendment to New York’s constitution could bar discrimination based on things including “gender identity” and “pregnancy outcomes.” The proposed amendment is up for a final vote Tuesday amid debate over how much it might affect future abortion and transgender rights. Supporters and opponents disagree sharply about the potential legal impact. New York’s constitution currently forbids discrimination based on race, creed or religion. The amendment would add language saying someone cannot be denied civil rights because of their national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender expression, pregnancy outcomes or reproductive autonomy. Some Republican groups say the amendment would lead to more transgender athletes playing on girls’ sports teams.

