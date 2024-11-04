New York State Police probe ‘inconsistencies’ in report of trooper being shot and wounded

NEW YORK (AP) — New York State Police have launched an investigation into a trooper who said he was shot and wounded while trying to help a motorist on a Long Island highway. The agency said Monday that officers executed a search warrant at Trooper Thomas Mascia’s residence in West Hempstead as they probed the circumstances of the shooting he reported on Oct. 30. State police also canceled an alert issued for a car purportedly involved in the shooting. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said authorities are investigating inconsistencies in the reporting of the shooting. Police have said there was no video footage of the incident.

