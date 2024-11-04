New Hampshire will decide incumbent’s fate in 1 US House district and fill an open seat in the other
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are hoping to regain a foothold in New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation. They could do so by ousting an incumbent or picking up an open seat. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is running for a fourth term in the 1st District. He faces Republican former state Sen. Russell Prescott. Party control in that district flipped five times from 2006 to 2016. The 2nd District hasn’t been in Republican hands since 2013. That seat is open because Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is retiring after six terms. Democratic former White House aide Maggie Goodlander faces Republican activist Lily Tang Williams in the race for Kuster’s seat.