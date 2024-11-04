Mexico’s National Guard kills 2 Colombians and wounds 4 on a migrant smuggling route near the US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department claims the National Guard has killed two Colombians and wounded four others in a confrontation near the U.S. border. Colombia’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that all of the victims were migrants who had been “caught in the crossfire.” It gave the number of Colombians wounded as five, not four. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy. The defense department said late Sunday the shootings took place on a dirt road near Tecate that is frequently used by Mexican migrant smugglers. It would mark the second time in just over a month that Mexican military forces have opened fire and killed migrants.

