Love scores 17 and No. 10 Arizona opens season with 93-64 win over Canisius

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love had 17 points and six assists, Jaden Bradley added 15 points and No. 10 Arizona opened coach Tommy Lloyd’s fourth season with a 93-64 win over Canisius on Monday night.

Arizona jumped on the Golden Griffins from the start, scoring the first 13 points during an opening 20-2 run on its way to a 52-30 halftime lead. The Wildcats never let the lead get under 18 after that early burst to win their 18th straight home opener.

Arizona dominated inside, outscoring Canisius 48-12 in the paint while grabbing 18 more rebounds. KJ Lewis added 14 points for the Wildcats, who had 20 assists and nine turnovers — five before the starters came out.

The Golden Griffins needed four minutes to score their first points and had trouble with Arizona’s size all night, but still shot a respectable 43% from the floor in one of college basketball’s toughest road environments.

Paul McMillan IV led Canisius with 20 points.

Takeaways

Canisius: The Golden Griffins had some good moments, particularly on offense after the slow start, but dug themselves way too big an early hole to prevent getting blown out.

Arizona: The Wildcats did what they’re supposed to against an overmatched nonconference opponent at home and showed off the depth that has them eyeing a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Key moment

Love’s return after testing the NBA waters was a huge boost to the Wildcats and earned him preseason All-America honors. He asserted himself right out of the gate, scoring seven points during Arizona’s big opening run.

Key stat

Arizona had a massive size advantage with two 7-footers in its rotation and took advantage on the glass. The Wildcats grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, scoring 19 second-chance points.

Up next

Canisius hosts St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Arizona hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

