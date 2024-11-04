Skip to Content
Imperial County organization looking for Cinderella pageant participant

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley non-profit organization is looking for girls and women for a very special beauty contest.

The "Cinderella Scholarship Pageant" is open for girls from as young as babies and up to 29 years of age.

The first competition will be on Saturday, November 16 at cross elementary school in imperial.

The contest is divided in different categories with prizes at different levels.

"The scholarships start at the state level so the overall winner can win up to $300 or more depending how big the group is, how many participate. For internationals when we go to internationals the scholarships can win from $3,000 to $5,000."Jessy preciado/ california cinderella scholarship pageant preliminary director

You can register on Cinderella Pageant website here.

