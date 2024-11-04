Company vows to sue over damages after New Mexico authorities destroy cannabis crops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State police have destroyed tens of thousands of pounds of marijuana plants at greenhouses in northwestern New Mexico. They announced the operation Monday, saying dozens of agents were assigned to eradicate the plants in October. State regulators had started the process of revoking the license of NNK Equity LLC, having filed a noncompliance order and a default order earlier this year. The company was accused of not posting its licenses on site, failing to obtain water rights for cultivation and violating sanitation and health requirements. An attorney for the company said his client’s civil rights were violated and that the company plans sue over the damaged property.

