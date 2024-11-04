Coles’ 26 lead Grand Canyon past CSU Fullerton 89-79

PHOENIX (AP) — JaKobe Coles’ 26 points helped Grand Canyon defeat CSU Fullerton 89-79 on Monday.

Coles had 13 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. Makaih Williams shot 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Titans were led in scoring by Kaleb Brown, who finished with 17 points. CSU Fullerton also got 12 points and three steals from Donovan Oday. Zion Richardson also had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

