Bomb that exploded prematurely in Athens would have caused extensive damage, Greek minister says

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister of citizen protection says an improvised bomb that exploded prematurely in a central Athens apartment last week, would have caused extensive damage to any intended target. Last Thursday’s explosion killed a man and severely wounded a woman in the third-floor apartment, which was largely demolished. Michalis Chrisochoidis, whose ministry is responsible for the police, said Monday that municipal authorities had declared the entire residential building uninhabitable due to the damage. The intended target of the bomb and the planned timing of the attack are still unclear. Greece’s anti-terrorism squad is investigating the incident. Greece has a decades-long history of far-left extremism involving small urban groups.

