Bent Leuchten scores 19 to guide UC Irvine to 82-52 victory over Chapman in season opener

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 19 points as UC Irvine beat Chapman 82-52 on Monday night in a season opener.

Leuchten added seven rebounds for the Anteaters (1-0). Justin Hohn added 15 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had five steals. Devin Tillis finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Panthers were led by Jake Heberle, who posted 14 points. Cruz Billings added 11 points for Chapman. Blakeley Stoughton also had six points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.