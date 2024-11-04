Andrea Bocelli on his new album, film and 30 years of making music: ‘I like to think to the future’

NEW YORK (AP) — To mark 30 years of his career, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has released a new compilation album, “Duets,” featuring previously released and new collaborations across some of his best-known work. There are also a few surprising contemporary covers. He will also celebrate with Friday’s theatrical release of a new concert film, “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration.” Bocelli tells The Associated Press that his first day on stage feels like yesterday, and that he is grateful to have earned the affection of a global, cross-generational audience. He also says he’d love to sing jazz and in Chinese, but it is too difficult for him.

