An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general dies in an autogiro accident, TV says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border. The report said that Gen. Hamid Mazandarani died during a military operation in the Sirkan border area, located in Sistan and Baluchistan province. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the crash occurred during a drill. An autogiro, resembling a helicopter in rotor design but simpler and smaller, is typically used in Iran for pilot training and border monitoring. It is capable of carrying two people.

