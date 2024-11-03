Who will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader? It remains deeply uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans vying to replace longtime leader Mitch McConnell have been crossing the country to campaign and fundraise for colleagues, making their final arguments before an important upcoming Senate vote. But their pitches are being made mostly behind closed doors. And most GOP senators won’t yet say which lawmakers they’re backing. South Dakota’s John Thune and John Cornyn of Texas are the front-runners in the Nov. 13 secret ballot contest to replace McConnell. The Kentucky senator is stepping aside from the post in January after almost two decades as GOP leader. The winner could be the next Senate majority leader if Republicans win back the Senate.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.