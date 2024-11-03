Skip to Content
Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he’s not changing how he talks about them

Published 9:48 AM

Associated Press

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — When it comes to women, Donald Trump has stuck to a worldview in the campaign’s final days that his critics consider to be dated and paternalistic. The former president himself even acknowledges that some of that language has gotten him “into so much trouble” with a crucial group of voters. Trump says he’ll be the “protector” of women, whether they like it or not. The Republican presidential nominee has campaigned with men who’ve used sexist and crude language. And Trump has expressed alarm at the idea that wives might vote differently from their husbands.

