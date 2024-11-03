Harris goes to church while Trump muses about reporters being shot

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — On the final Sunday of a rollercoaster presidential contest, Republican nominee Donald Trump is asking voters in Pennsylvania again to make him leader of a “failed nation” while also unleashing a profane, conspiracy-laden rant asserting U.S. elections are not legitimate in the first place. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris countered from a Michigan church pulpit that God offers America a “divine plan strong enough to heal division,” and, without saying Trump’s name, declared that Tuesday’s election offers voters the chance to reject “chaos, fear and hate” in favor of a more unified country defined by “freedom, justice and compassion.” The starkly different tones from the former president and sitting vice president come less than 48 hours before Election Day polls open.

