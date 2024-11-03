France is holding a trial over the beheading of a teacher who showed prophet cartoons to his class

LYON, France (AP) — Eight people are going on trial in Paris on terrorism charges over the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty. He was killed in 2020 by an Islamic extremist after showing caricatures of Islam’s prophet to his middle school students for a lesson on freedom of expression. Paty’s shocking death left an imprint on France, and several schools are now named after him. The 18-year-old Chechen who killed him was shot to death by police. Those on trial include friends of the assailant and a father who incited anger against Paty online.

