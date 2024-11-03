Dani Olmo leads Barcelona to city derby win over Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Dani Olmo has made the most out of his return as a starter with Barcelona. He scored twice to lead the Catalan club to a comfortable 3-1 win over Espanyol in the city derby on Sunday in the Spanish league. Raphinha also scored for Barcelona. It had routed Real Madrid 4-0 in the clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last weekend. Barcelona is now nine points ahead of Madrid. Madrid had its game at Valencia on Saturday postponed because of the deadly floods that killed more than 200 people in southern Spain last week. The game between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano also was postponed.

