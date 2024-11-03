Browns doomed by two communication blunders in 27-10 loss to Chargers. Cleveland drops to 2-7 at bye

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett couldn’t offer any explanations for all that went sideways in the Browns’ latest debacle.

At this point, there’s little left to say.

All seems lost for Cleveland.

Doomed by a pair of communication breakdowns in the secondary that resulted in two long touchdown passes by Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, Cleveland’s season fell to a new low Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the Chargers.

One week after a stunning upset over Baltimore revived hopes and even rekindled talk about winning streaks and the playoffs, the Browns (2-7) reached their bye week with questions looming over every level of the organization.

“It’s tough,” said Garrett, who recorded three sacks in a four-play span of the first half. “We beat ourselves a lot of the game. Don’t take anything away from them. They made the plays they were supposed to make — big ones down the field and they capitalized when we made those mistakes.

“Kudos to them for being where they’re supposed to be. We’ve just got to be better. We’ve got to be smarter.”

Twice in the first half, Cleveland’s defensive backs allowed Chargers wide receiver to get behind them for wide-open TDs. In both instances, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Juan Thornhill were involved and appeared to be playing different coverages.

“You can put it all on me,” said Ward, who was cleared from concussion protocol Saturday. “They were both blown coverages. They were gimmes.”

Thornhill appreciated his teammate’s willingness to accept the blame, but said the problems extended beyond him and Ward not being aligned.

“It’s not all on Denzel,” he said.

The defensive miscues put the Browns in a 17-point hole at halftime, far too deep for quarterback Jameis Winston to overcome.

Winston, who threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns last week in sparking the Browns to an unexpected win over the Baltimore Ravens, had three interceptions in the second half. He was also sacked six times.

It was bad from the start as the Browns gained just 57 yards in the first half.

Afterward, coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not planning to change QBs and will stick with Winston and going forward.

“Yes,” he said when asked if Winston is still his starter. “Those are the type of things that we just have to play better as a team.”

Winston said the bye week is coming at a good time for the Browns to regroup.

“My faith is not wavering,” he said. “I still believe. I still know what this team and this offense and this defense are capable of doing. The biggest thing is we have to eliminate plays that beat us. I had three of them.

“We all know the plays that we can help this team out with. So that’s just accountability and I think we’re going to embrace that. And having a week to really digest how we can get better is required.”

There are still eight games left in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry may start making moves toward 2025 and could pull off a trade or two before Tuesday’s deadline.

End Za’Darius Smith has been linked to a potential deal with the Detroit Lions, who have been looking for help since Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg.

Garrett didn’t want to consider the possibility of Smith leaving.

“I don’t look into the rumor mill or trade rumors,” he said. “I focus on my job here and getting this team out of the hole we’re in and keeping these guys together. All the talk outside of this team has nothing to do with me and nothing to do with us.”

As the losses have mounted, Garrett has remained positive. The personal accolades aren’t erasing the pain of not winning.

“I’d rather have no sacks at every game than to continue losing like we are,” he said. “The stats are what they are, but I’d rather win every time. It’s frustrating as hell.”

