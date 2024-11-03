A crowd of Spain’s flood survivors toss mud and shout insults at King Felipe VI

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — A crowd of angry survivors of Spain’s floods have tossed mud and shouted insults at Spain’s King Felipe VI and government officials when they made their first visit to one of the hardest hit towns. Government officials on Sunday accompanied the monarch who tried to talk to some locals while others shouted at him in Paiporta, an outskirt of Valencia city that has been devastated. Police had to step in with officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens.

