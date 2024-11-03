15 dead after a passenger bus skids into a deep gorge in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A passenger bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India, killing at least 15 people and injuring over 25 others, officials said. The accident occurred Monday in Almora district in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. The bus was carrying over 40 people, and so far 15 bodies have been recovered, said Vineet Pal, a state government official. Teams of rescue and relief workers have been deployed to the site and authorities warn that the death toll may rise as they work to rescue passengers that may still be trapped inside. India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually.

