14 people killed when lightning hits a church in a remote refugee camp in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Fourteen people were killed when lightning struck a church in a refugee camp in northern Uganda, according to police. The incident happened Saturday in the remote district of Lamwo but was reported Sunday. Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said 34 other people were injured when the lightning hit the makeshift metallic structure in the Palabek settlement camp, which primarily houses refugees from South Sudan. Deadly lightning is commonly reported in this East African country during the wet seasons. Rusoke said there was no report of fire breaking out following the strike.

