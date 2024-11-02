US flies long-range bomber in drill with South Korea, Japan in reaction to the North’s missile test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the U.S. has flown a long-range bomber in a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan in response to North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. South Korea’s military said Sunday’s aerial drill demonstrated the three countries’ firm resolve and readiness to respond to North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile programs. North Korea on Thursday tested the newly developed Hwasong-19 ICBM, which flew higher and stayed in the air longer than any other missile it has fired.

