Trial in 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls in Indiana reaches midway point as prosecution rests

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing two teenage girls in a small Indiana community has passed its midway point following more than two weeks of testimony about the 2017 killings. Prosecutors rested their case against Richard Allen on Thursday after jurors heard recorded telephone calls in which Allen was heard confessing to his wife that he killed 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The defense then began presenting its witnesses. The trial began Oct. 18 in the girls’ hometown of Delphi and is scheduled to run through Nov. 15. Allen faces up to 130 years in prison if convicted on all four murder counts.

