Puerto Rico prepares for Election Day as a third-party candidate makes history

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The two parties that have dominated Puerto Rican politics for decades are losing their grip as they face the stiffest competition yet from a younger generation fed up with the island’s corruption, chronic power outages and mismanagement of public funds. For the first time in the U.S. territory’s history, a third-party candidate has a powerful second lead in the polls. Some experts say there’s a possibility he could win. Juan Dalmau is running for Puerto Rico’s Independence Party and the Citizen Victory Movement. A Gaither international poll this month shows Dalmau closing in on Jenniffer González, a member of the New Progressive Party and Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.