Pope Francis prays in front of graves of unborn children ahead of All Souls’ Day Mass

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has paid his respects on Saturday to the “Garden of Angels,” an area in Rome’s third largest cemetery which houses the graves of stillborn and miscarried children. Francis celebrated All Souls’ Day Mass at the Laurentino cemetery, on Rome’s southern outskirts. Ahead of the Mass, he stopped for a silent prayer at the graves of children who were never born, an area guarded by two marble statues of angels. The pope laid a bouquet of white roses in front of the children’s graves. Pope Francis previously made a stop there in November 2018, when he celebrated Mass at the Laurentino cemetery for the first time.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.